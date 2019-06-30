CBS' Love Island Cast (Very) Revealed! Who Is on the Hunt for Their 'First'?

The cast for CBS’ Stateside adaptation of Love Island, the famously naughty international sensation, has been revealed in every sense of the word.

As seen in this photo gallery and also the video above, the “11 sexy singletons” ready to find their perfect matches range in age from 21 to a positively ancient 29. Among them are a model, a musician, a model and musician, and someone who has never had a boyfriend before. (Additional Islanders will be introduced as the season progresses.)

Premiering Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c and then continuing every weeknight (through Aug. 7), Love Island begins with this group of single “Islanders” coming (that is, arriving) together in a stunning villa in Fiji, “ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships.” Every few days, the Islanders must couple-up; those who fail to do so risk being alone forever ejected from the island.

In addition to choosing partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on-screen and ultimately crown as winner one couple who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. Though really, wouldn’t you argue that love is the greatest prize of all?

A Love Island app will give the show’s fan an immersive experience, including around-the-clock exclusive content, messages and gossip from inside the Villa.

Arielle Vandenberg serves as host.

Are you planning to pay a visit to Love Island?