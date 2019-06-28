Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell to Document Pregnancy in YouTube Series

RELATED STORIES Pretty Little Liars Video: Shay Mitchell Shares, Judges Her Audition Tape

A pretty little bundle of joy is on the way: Pretty Little Liars alumna Shay Mitchell announced on Friday that she’s expecting her first child, and she plans to document her pregnancy via an upcoming YouTube series.

The project, titled Almost Ready, will premiere Wednesday, July 17 on Mitchell’s personal YouTube channel. New episodes — which can be viewed for free — will drop every other Wednesday after that.

In a trailer for the series (embedded above), Mitchell offers a glimpse at the first few months of her pregnancy, including the increasingly difficult task of keeping her baby bump a secret from the public. She and boyfriend Matte Babel also took part in a pregnancy photoshoot, and Mitchell posted one of the snapshots to her Instagram on Friday, which served as her official announcement that she’s a mama-to-be.

“It didn’t feel right to just put up a photo and be like, ‘I’m pregnant’ and have people just think that everything is peaches and rainbows,” Mitchell says in the docuseries trailer, regarding her decision to chronicle the pregnancy on camera. “This is real life, and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time.”

Watch the full Almost Ready trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be tuning in?