The day after Schitt’s Creek finished production on its upcoming sixth and final season, co-creator and star Daniel Levy began the impossible task of trying to say goodbye to the endearingly quirky CBC/Pop comedy. “That’s a wrap, friends,” he Instagrammed. “Don’t think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night.”

The actor then went on to thank his family, including dad Eugene, with whom he created the show, and sister Sarah, who plays Twyla, “for being patient with me while I fussed over every detail, big and small, for six life-changing years.” As for the rest of the cast and crew, he was “still trying to find the words to properly describe the breadth and strength of your talents and how much you’ve inspired me.”

Before signing off with a shout-out to his character — “Prince David, long may you f—ing reign” — Levy made a promise to the series’ devoted Schittheads: “You’ve got a season made with a whole lot of love coming your way next year.”

In March, Levy and his dad announced via social media that they had decided to make Season 6’s 14 episodes (debuting in 2020) the series’ last. “While we will miss this gem with all our heart,” Pop president Brad Schwartz said at the time, “we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show’s creators intended.”

Are you in any way, shape or form ready to say goodbye to Schitt’s Creek? Is there any consolation in knowing that at least the Levys will be ending it their way? Hit the comments.