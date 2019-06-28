Jeopardy! Teen Tournament 2019 Winner Reacts: 'It Still Feels Unreal'

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Shocker: James Holzhauer Loses After 32-Day Winning Streak

Another big winner was announced on Friday’s Jeopardy! — and this one wasn’t leaked online ahead of time. Avi Gupta, a high school senior from Portland, Ore., won the show’s latest Teen Tournament, taking home the $100,000 grand prize.

“It still feels unreal, and I honestly can’t express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity,” Gupta said in a statement. “Jeopardy! has always been a huge part of my life and my family’s life; it’s a special bonding connection with my grandma, who is a huge fan.”

Ryan Presler, an eighth grader from Sioux Falls, S.D., came in second place, nabbing the $50,000 runner-up prize, while Lucas Miner, a high school junior from Miami, Fla., received $25,000 for his third-place troubles.

“Since I had the advantage of having just played a brutal semifinal round going into the finals, my strategy was just to keep up the momentum,” Gupta added. “Even though my knowledge base hadn’t changed, the semifinal experience was invaluable, and I felt like a better, more experienced competitor.”

Gupta, who will attend Columbia University this fall, said that most of his winnings will likely go towards his education. “However, I also hope to donate to Project32, which is a student-run non-profit that I founded in 2016. It provides underserved youth communities worldwide with dental hygiene education and supplies.”

