Hill House's Victoria Pedretti Returning for Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor

Victoria Pedretti is sticking her neck out for Netflix once again, returning to star in the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. Titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, this second season is based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, set at an old country mansion.

“Hey, everyone, I’m very excited to announced that I will be returning to the Haunting universe in Season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Pedretti said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. I play Dani, a governess who takes care of two unusual children. Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now, and I’m so excited to get going. It will hit Netflix in 2020, and I think you’re going to love it.”

The anthology’s first installment became an instant hit with critics and fans upon hitting Netflix in Oct. 2018. The show, as well as star Carla Gugino, were included in TVLine’s list of Dream Emmy Nominees for 2019.

Pedretti is also slated to appear as the female lead in the upcoming second season of the Lifetime-turned-Netflix drama series YOU.

Will you binge Netflix’s next Haunting? Scroll down to watch Pedretti’s announcement, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the chilling anthology series below.