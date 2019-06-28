Ratings: Democratic Debate Goes Bigger on Night 2, Fox's Wheel Slips

RELATED STORIES First Democratic Presidential Debate, Night 2: Who Impressed You Most?

NBC’s coverage of Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate delivered 8.8 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, up 19 percent from the fast nationals for Night 1 and obviously dominating the night in both measures.

Night 1 went on to report 16.6 million total viewers with MSNBC and Telemundo coverage folded in, plus another 9 million who watched via live streams. Stay tuned for Night 2’s final tally!

Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden emerged as the Top 3 in TVLine’s Night 2 poll.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Holey Moley (4.3 mil/0.9) and Reef Break (2 mil/0.3) dipped from their debuts, while Family Food Fight (2.5 mil/0.6) held steady.

THE CW | iZombie (670K/0.2) and In the Dark’s freshman finale (610K/0.2) were both steady.

CBS | Life in Pieces (3.8 mil/0.6 and 3.4 mil/0.5) was on par with last week’s double pump, though its series-ending episode delivered an all-time audience low.

FOX | MasterChef (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady, while Spin The Wall the Wheel (2.5 mil/0.6) was down 29 and 25 percent from its debut.

