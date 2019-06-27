Democratic Debate Live Stream Video: Biden and Bernie Compete On Night 2

Ten candidates down, 10 candidates to go!

NBC on Thursday night will host Night 2 of the first Democratic primary debates, live from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

In addition to NBC, the debate will be broadcast on MSNBC and Telemundo — but you can also stream it here on TVLine, beginning at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT/6 pm PT.

Night 1 of the debates included notable candidates Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke (en español). Afterwards, TVLine polled readers to see which three candidates they found most impressive. Warren was far and away in the lead with 33 percent of the vote, followed by Castro (18 percent) and Booker (16 percent). The bottom three vote-getters were Jay Inslee, John Delaney and Tim Ryan (view results).

This evening’s two-hour match-up includes Joe Biden, “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, among others. Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions, and 30 seconds for rebuttals.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will again serve as moderator for all two hours of the debate. Today‘s Suvannah Guthrie and Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart will join him during the 9 pm hour, while Meet the Press‘ Chuck Todd and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will appear during the 10 pm hour — hopefully without any technical glitches this time.

Press PLAY on the live-stream above, then hit the comments with your Night 2 reactions.