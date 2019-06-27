Instinct Season 2 Sneak Peek: Dylan Sizes Up New Guy Travis Van Winkle

RELATED STORIES Alan Cumming Joins USA's Briarpatch — What Does This Mean for Instinct?

CIA operative-turned-NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart uses his powers of observation to get the 411 on a badge-flashing newcomer in this sneak peek from Instinct‘s Season 2 premiere.

In the CBS procedural’s sophomore opener, titled “Stay Gold” and airing this Sunday at 9/8c, Dylan (played by Alan Cumming) and NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the murder of a successful businesswoman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans.

As they do so, Detective Ryan Stock (The Last Ship‘s Travis Van Winkle) comes to New York to hunt for a potential serial killer. Press play above to watch Dylan’s introduction to Ryan, and see how a T-shirt stain can sometimes tell all.

Previewing his recurring role, Van Winkle told TVLine, “A murder happens in my town and then a similar murder happens in New York, so I come to try to connect the dots. But I’m a small fish in a big pond, so it’s about learning to the New York style of living and the pace.”

Van Winkle also said that Detective Stock will work well with Lizzie and Dylan — “and maybe theres a little flirtation” with the former.

Elsewhere in the Season 2 premiere, Dylan and his husband Andy (Daniel Ings) look to continue their adoption search.

