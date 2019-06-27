TVLine Items: Final Fantasy XIV Series, True Blood 'Reunion' and More

Final Fantasy is getting the TV treatment: A live-action series adaptation of the video game franchise is in development at Sony Pictures Television and production company Hivemind (The Expanse, The Witcher).

Based on the role-playing game’s fourteenth installment, the project will tell an original story set in the world of Eorzea. It will explore “the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict,” while featuring “a mixture of new and familiar faces,” including the live-action debut of the game’s central character Cid, per the official announcement.

The project does not yet have a network attached to it.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies) and Ryan Kwanten (The Oath, True Blood) have joined Season 2 of Facebook Watch’s anthology Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones as series regulars. Additionally, Kristin Bauer (Once Upon a Time, True Blood) will recur in the drama. The casting reunites Bauer and Kwanten with True Blood EP Raelle Tucker, who serves as showrunner on Sacred Lies.

* Reruns of the military procedural JAG will join the WGN America lineup next month, starting with a two-day “JAG of July” marathon on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 (at 9 am ET). The series will then air Monday through Friday from 4-6 pm ET, with the exception of Wednesday, when it will run at 12 am ET.

* USA Network has given a pilot order to a video game anthology series based on the nonfiction book Masters of Doom by David Kushner, from executive producers James and Dave Franco, our sister site Variety reports. Each season will feature a seminal moment in the history of video games, with the first installment to focus on the creators of Doom.

* Masterpiece on PBS has teamed with the UK’s Channel 5 for an adaptation of James Herriot’s novels All Creatures Great and Small, about a young country veterinarian, our sister site Deadline reports. The series will consist of six episodes and a Christmas special.

