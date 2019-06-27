Ratings: Democratic Debate Dominates Wednesday, Slows Amazing Race

RELATED STORIES Democratic Presidential Debate No. 1: Who Impressed You the Most?

NBC’s coverage of Night 1 of the 2020 presidential election’s first Democratic debate averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, dominating Wednesday in both measures.

Viewership numbers for MSNBC and Telemundo coverage will be folded in later, though the grand total is likely to fall shy of the 2016 election’s first Dem debate, which amassed 15.8 million.

In a TVLine poll, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro and Cory Booker most impressed during the two-hour face-off.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother (4.5 mil/1.1) dipped from Tuesday’s special premiere. Opposite the debate, The Amazing Race (3.8 mil/0.7) was down week-to-week as well as versus its previous, in-season finale (4.3 mil/0.9).

ABC | Last Wednesday’s leader, Press Your Luck (4.2 mil/0.8), as well as Match Game (3.1 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth, while Card Sharks (3.3 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths.

THE CW | Jane the Virgin (672K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | MasterChef (2.6 mil/0.7) was steady, First Responders Live (1.9 mil/0.4) slipped.

