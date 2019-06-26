First Democratic Presidential Debate Live Stream: Warren, Beto and Booker Compete On Night 1 — Watch Video

Two nights. Five moderators. 20 candidates.

With the 2020 presidential contest now in full swing, NBC on Wednesday night plays host to the first Democratic primary debates, live from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

In addition to NBC, the debate will be broadcast on MSNBC and Telemundo — but you can also stream it here on TVLine, beginning at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT/6 pm PT.

Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke are among the 10 debaters who will appear on stage during Night 1. Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will duke it out on Night 2.

Theoretical contenders not making the 20-person cut (as determined by current polling, or lack thereof) include Montana governor Steve Bullock, Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton and Miramar, Fla. mayor Wayne Messam.

Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer questions, and 30 seconds for rebuttals. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will serve as moderator for all two hours of the debate. Today‘s Suvannah Guthrie and Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart will join him during the 9 pm hour, while Meet the Press‘ Chuck Todd and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will appear during the 10 pm hour.

Press PLAY on the live-stream above, then hit the comments with your Night 1 reactions.