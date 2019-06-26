Game of Thrones Stars Get a Blast From the Past in Reunion Special Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Lena Headey 'Wanted a Better Death' for Cersei in Season 8

What is dead may never die — including slightly embarrassing footage of the Game of Thrones stars from their early years on the show.

HBO has released a sneak peek at the Thrones reunion special, which will exclusively be available on the show’s limited-edition Blu-ray set, releasing Tuesday, Dec. 3.

In the clip above, reunion host Conan O’Brien cues up some behind-the-scenes footage from Thrones‘ first season, including glimpses at a baby-faced Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Now that the fantasy drama has ended, it’s especially fun to hear the young actors talk about their hopes for the show. “I can’t wait to see what war will be like,” a pint-sized Wright says (uh, pretty brutal, actually!), while Turner effuses, “Oh my gosh, I am in medieval times! I’m not in 2009 anymore!”

And it seems Turner’s real-life friendship with Williams was inevitable from the start. “I think we’re going to be friends for a long time,” Turner beams, accompanied by brief footage of her and Williams’ auditions for the HBO series.

In addition to the reunion special, Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature all eight seasons of the show, as well as deleted and extended scenes, animated histories and lore pieces, behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentaries and the full documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which previously aired on HBO in May.

