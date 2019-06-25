Robert Mueller to Testify Before U.S. House in Open Session in July

Political junkies, mark your calendars: Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before a pair of U.S. House committees in open session on Wednesday, July 17, the committees announced on Tuesday.

Mueller, who authored the Mueller Report that investigated Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election (and President Trump’s alleged connections to those efforts), will testify pursuant to a subpoena, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced in a joint statement.

“Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session,” the statement read.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” the statement continued, before concluding: “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

Mueller’s televised testimony joins an already crowded week of TV, with Emmy nominations coming out a day earlier on Tuesday, July 16 and San Diego Comic-Con kicking off that Thursday, July 18 and running until Sunday, July 21.