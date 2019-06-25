Ratings: Grand Hotel Dips in Week 2, While Bachelorette Eyes Season Highs

ABC’s The Bachelorette this week drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, topping Monday in both measures, marking a season high in audience, and holding onto last week’s demo high.

Leading out of that, Grand Hotel (3.2 mil/0.6) dipped 15 percent and a tenth from its grand opening.

Elsewhere:

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (4.8 mil/0.9) was steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.1 mil/0.2) dipped, while Whose Line (900K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.5 mil/0.6) was steady, while So You Think You Can Dance (2.09 mil/0.5) clutched onto last week’s all-time demo low.

CBS | Repeats. Nothing but repeats. But The Code is set to come off the bench and resume its season next week!

