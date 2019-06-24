Scream Series (Finally) Returns in July on New Network — Watch First Trailer

Here’s some news that’s sure to make Scream fans… well, you know: The long-shelved third season of the TV series, which aired on MTV from 2015 to 2016, has been given a premiere date on VH1.

Billed as Scream: Resurrection, the six-episode season will air in two-hour blocks over three nights (July 8, 9 and 10 at 9/8c), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, we’ll see the original Ghostface mask from the Scream movies, voiced again by Roger Jackson.

Telling a new story unrelated to the show’s first two seasons, Scream: Resurrection features a cast of familiar names: Mary J. Blige (The Umbrella Academy), RJ Cyler (Black Lightning), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), C.J. Wallace (Notorious), rapper Tyga and Giullian Yao Gioiello (Iron Fist). The three-night event centers around all-star athlete Deion Elliot, played by Cyler, whose dark past comes back to bite — er, stab — him and his friends.

VH1 has released a brief trailer for Scream: Resurrection, which offers a first look at the fresh hell Ghostface plans to unleash next month. We also get to see Paris Jackson in action as what appears to be the killer’s first victim. (The show’s Drew Barrymore, if you will.)

Hit PLAY on the trailer for Scream: Resurrection above, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Does this summer event appear to have been worth the wait?