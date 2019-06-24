Grimm Vet Jacqueline Toboni Among the L Word Sequel's New Additions

Here comes Trubel, L Word fans.

TVLine has learned that Jacqueline Toboni, who played a member of Grimm‘s demon-hunting clan, has joined the cast of Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q.

Also on board for the sequel as series regulars are Arienne Mandi (In the Vault), Rosanny Zayas (The Code) and Leo Sheng.

The L Word‘s follow-up continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (played by Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), along with new characters Sarah Finley (played by Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas) Dani Nùñez (Mandi) and Micah Lee (Sheng), and as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Tobani’s Sarah “Finley” is described as a charming but unfocused assistant who struggles to reconcile her sexual orientation with her religious upbringing; Sophie is a TV producer who guards her heart and is quick to put other people’s needs before her own; Dani is a powerful and calculating PR executive whose ambition is only tested by her conscience; and Micah is an earnest, soft-spoken adjunct professor who is forced to confront his fear of vulnerability.

Production on The L Word: Generation Q‘s eight episodes will begin this summer in L.A.