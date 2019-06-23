Family Matters 'Revival': Jaleel White to Reprise Steve Urkel Role on Scooby-Doo

It’s been 21 years since Jaleel White slipped on Steve Urkel’s signature suspenders. This week, he’ll revive the iconic Family Matters character, by way of Hanna-Barbera.

White is set to reprise his career-defining role in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, premiering Thursday, June 27 on the Boomerang streaming service. White offered up a first-look photo on social media, which reveals the animated rendering of the Winslows’ next-door neighbor, as well as one of his many inventions, Urkelbot.

“Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin,” White wrote on Instagram. “To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy!”

White’s Scooby-Doo cameo is as close as we’ve come to a Family Matters revival. Back in 2017, White and Darius McCrary teased fans with a reunion photo. Prior to that, Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton co-starred in the 2015 Lifetime original movie The Flight Before Christmas. For now, nostalgics will have to settle for all 215 episodes of the 1989-1998 sitcom currently streaming on Hulu.

In addition to White, the first season of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will feature guest appearances by Ricky Gervais, Wanda Sykes, Sia and Chris Paul. The regular voice cast includes Frank Weller (as Fred and Scooby), Grey Griffin (as Daphne), Kate Micucci (as Velma) and Matthew Lillard (as Shaggy).