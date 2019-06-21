TVLine Items: Veronica Mars' New Theme, Big Brother Twist and More

A long time ago, we used to listen to the Veronica Mars theme song on a weekly basis — but it sounds kind of different now.

In the above video, star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas make cute banter and a lot of Say Anything references before giving Marshmallows a sneak peek at the upcoming revival’s new cover of “We Used to Be Friends,” performed by The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

Press PLAY for a listen, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the snippet. All eight episodes of the revival hit Hulu on Friday, July 26.

* Big Brother 21, premiering Tuesday, June 25 on CBS, will feature a house designed with a summer camp theme, plus “an unexpected twist” that will force the Houseguests to “rethink how they play the game.”

* E! has renewed the docuseries Total Bellas, featuring WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, for Season 5, to air in early 2020.

* HBO’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country has added Erica Tazel (Justified), Mac Brandt (Kingdom) and Jamie Neumann (The Deuce) in recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* USA Network’s The Purge has added the following actors as series regulars for Season 2, per Deadline: Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why, God Friended Me), Max Martini (Crisis, Revenge), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back).

* Elaine Hendrix (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) and Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm) have landed recurring roles opposite Josh Hartnett and Bridget Regan in Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network’s Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost, per Deadline.

* HBO will air the Jerrod Carmichael special Sermon on the Mount on Sunday, June 30 at 6/5c.

A new special from Jerrod Carmichael, #SermonOnTheMount, is coming to HBO June 30 at 6PM. pic.twitter.com/98b3YtYSId — HBO (@HBO) June 21, 2019

