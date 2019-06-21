RELATED STORIES Seth Gets Drunk With Kelly Clarkson, Sings One of Her Greatest Hits

Seth Gets Drunk With Kelly Clarkson, Sings One of Her Greatest Hits Jon Stewart Slams Mitch McConnell Over 9/11 Compensation Fund: 'You Don't Get the Job Done' — Watch

If you’ve ever wanted to see Seth Meyers get day drunk and belt out Rihanna‘s “Work,” then you’re in luck!

The Late Night host enlisted the nine-time Grammy Award winner to accompany him to New York’s Jane Hotel in a segment that aired Thursday, where he concocted a series of drinks inspired by her greatest hits. Libations included “Under My Rumbrella,” “Diamonds in the Rye” and “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place.”

Once they got a good buzz going, RiRi traded places with Meyers. She stepped behind the bar and offered him sage advice, like any good bartender would do.

“I want to blow my wife away with a romantic night out,” he explained. “What do I do?” Without hesitation, she replied, “You said it. Blow your wife.” (A giggly Meyers could barely it together long enough to remind his guest that she was on network television.)

Afterwards, Rihanna agreed to let Meyers try out a series of pick-up lines to show that, even though he’s married, he’s still got game. Among the many lines that failed? “Hey, you look like a lady that was also underwhelmed by the Game of Thrones finale.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Rihanna and Meyers spend a drunken afternoon together, then hit the comments and tell us if you’d go day drinking with these two.