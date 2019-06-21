Ratings: ABC's Holey Moley Tops Thursday, Life in Pieces Goes Low

RELATED STORIES Wednesday Ratings: Press Your Luck Outpaces Amazing Race

Wednesday Ratings: Press Your Luck Outpaces Amazing Race Summer 2019: New Shows That Excite Us

ABC’s Holey Moley scored a hole-in-one — as in, No. 1 in the demo on Thursday.

The extreme mini-golf competition* debuted to a 1.0 rating, marking ABC’s best summertime number in that time slot in four years (since Astronauts Wives Club‘s launch), while its audience of 4.8 million only (and very closely) trailed CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun.

Leading out of that, Family Food Fight‘s premiere did 2.9 mil and a 0.6, while Poppy Montgomery’s light-as-a-feather Reef Break debuted to 2.9 mil/0.5.

*Though it doesn’t hold a candle to playing putt-putt with competitive twin sons

Elsewhere….

CBS | A penultimate double pump of Life in Pieces did 4.1 mil/0.6 and then 3.6 mil/0.5, with the latter half-hour marking series lows. Elementary (3.4 mil/0.4) ticked down.

THE CW | iZombie (685K/0.2) was steady, while In the Dark (623K/0.2) ticked up.

FOX | Leading out of MasterChef (2.8 mil/0.7), Spin the Wheel debuted to 3.5 mil and a 0.8, placing second in the night in the demo.

Want scoop on any scripted TV shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.