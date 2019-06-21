Hawaii Five-0 Finale Fired a Bullet at McGarrett! What Happens Next?

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Finale Recap: Out With a Bang...?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

Turning ye ol’ “Who shot JR?” cliffie on its ear, Hawaii Five-0‘s Season 9 finale left us wondering : Did Omar Hassan’s wife successfully ambush Steve by firing the plastic pistol she sneaked through security? Or did someone else (we’re looking at you, Jerry) wind up taking the bullet for McGarrett, causing Danny to remark, “Oh my god…”?

After Five-0’s latest business with Aaron Wright had been handled, Azra Hassan arrived at HQ with her young son, Khalid, claiming that she wanted to apologize for her husband’s attack on Steve’s SEAL team that resulted in Joe White’s death earlier in the season.

“I wanted to show [Khalid] the power of forgiveness,” she told Steve. “They say time heals all wounds…. But I have learned you have to do these things for yourself. I wish for something better for my son. I want to show him a mother’s way.

“The most merciful of person is the one who forgives when he is able to take revenge,” she added, before she and Khalid shook hands with the Commander. Thing is, Azra was chock full of hooey. As Steve turned to walk the visitors out, Azra grabbed a ceramic gun from Khalid’s (apparently unchecked!) book bag and and aimed it down the hall. “I ask God every day for his mercy… because I have none!” she growled, before squeezing off a round in Steve’s direction.

But did the bullet with Steve’s name on it in fact make its way to its intended target? Rewatch the cliffhanger below, then vote!