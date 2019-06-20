White House Drama, The Oval, Among Tyler Perry's Four New BET Series

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Ilana Glazer's Stand-Up Special, Alien Star to GH and More

Tyler Perry is heading to the White House with one of four new series he has set up at BET.

The Oval will star Ed Quinn (One Day at a Time) and Kron Moore (DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl) as newly elected POTUS Hunter Franklin and his wife Victoria, a First Couple who put on a good front for the nation but have their issues once behind closed doors. Paige Hurd (Lou’s daughter on Hawaii Five-0) and Daniel Croix Henderson round out the First Family as wild-child Gayle and troubled teen Jason.

Perry will write, direct and executive-produce The Oval, which begins production this summer in Atlanta.

“I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power,” Perry told THR.com, “while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Formerly in league with OWN, Perry’s new pact with Viacom will also net a second drama TBA, plus two comedies and a holiday-themed production, all to premiere on BET by September 2020.