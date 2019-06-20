TVLine Items: The Terror Season 2 Trailer, Netflix's Rain to End and More

A new Terror is coming to AMC: The network has released a trailer for the second installment of the anthology series, titled The Terror: Infamy.

The drama “centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible,” per the official synopsis. AMC also notes that the cast — which includes George Takei (Star Trek) — and crew have “deep-rooted connections to WWII, the internment of Japanese Americans and the aftermath in Hiroshima.”

* Netflix has picked up the Danish series The Rain for a third and final season, debuting in 2020.

* Investigation Discovery will air the two-hour special The Lost Women of Nxivm this December. The program explores what happened to four female members of the cult who either vanished or died in mysterious circumstances.

* Netflix has given a series order to The Healing Powers of Dude, a family comedy about an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety disorder and his dog Dude, our sister site Deadline reports. The cast includes Tom Everett Scott (I’m Sorry, Southland) and Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men, 10 Things I Hate About You).

* Paramount Network has ordered the unscripted series The Last Cowboy, about eight men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

