Katee Sackhoff's Another Life Sci-Fi Drama Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix will go in search of Another Life when its Kate Sackhoff-led sci-fi drama premieres on Thursday, July 25.

Hailing from from creator/showunner Aaron Martin (Killjoys) and executive producer Noreen Halpern (Haven), Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (played by Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. As she leads a young crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Among the cast, Selma Blair will play Harper Glass, a 21st-century influencer who uses journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history; Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl) is Ian Yerxa, the onetime commander of the space exploration ship who lost his post to Breckenridge; and Justin Chatwin (Shameless) will play Erik Wallace, part of the United States Interstellar Command — and Niko’s husband.

Samuel Anderson (Sky 1’s Trollied) and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) respectively play William, a holographic interface of a sentient A.I., and Cas Isakovic, Niko’s second-in-command and staunchest ally, while Jessica Camacho (The Flash) will play the exploratory spacecraft’s brutally honest communications expert. Other castings include Alex Ozerov (Orphan Black), Jake Abel (Supernatural) and Barbara Williams (Rookie Blue).

You can catch glimpses of Another Life (and hear Sackhoff’s voice!) at the 1:20 mark in this Netflix “Coming Soon” teaser video: