Dream Emmy Podcast: Sara Gilbert Talks Overcoming Early Conners 'Growing Pains,' Drops Season 2 Hints: 'We Will Not Be Doing a [Spoiler]'

Sara Gilbert may be the ultimate picture of calm, cool and collected, but on the eve of The Conners‘ premiere last fall, the actress-producer was decidedly ill at ease.

In the latest installment of TVLine’s Dream Emmy-themed Podcast, Gilbert confesses to me that her anxiety level “was high” in the days leading up to the controversy-plagued spinoff’s launch because “we wanted to preserve the legacy [of Roseanne], so it wasn’t like a normal situation where you hope your show does well and you’re a little anxious… it was far bigger than that.”

And even when it started to become clear that The Conners would honor vs. tarnish the franchise, Gilbert was hesitant to break out the champagne. “It was like, OK, [we delivered] a great pilot, but we still had to find our legs over the first few episodes,” she admits. “It went in and out.”

Also in the Q&A, Gilbert reveals why she is reluctant to slap the “matriarch” label on Darlene, reflects on her proudest Season 1 moment, and reveals which cast members will be back for the 19-episode second season — and whether they will start the season with a [spoiler].

