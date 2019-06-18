Ratings: Grand Hotel Has OK Opening, SYTYCD Ties Series Low

ABC’s Grand Hotel opened on Monday to 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, up a tick from The Proposal‘s summer 2018 average in the post-Bachelorette time slot.

Grand Hotel marks ABC’s top-rated summertime drama launch in four years, since The Astronaut Wives Club. TVLine readers gave the premiere >an average grade of “B,” with 83 percent planning to “extend their stay.”

Opening the night, The Bachelorette was steady with 5.5 mil and a 1.5, easily winning Monday in both measures.

Elsewhere….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior did 4.8 mil/0.9, down a tick in the demo from its year-ago Monday opener (though up 11 percent in total viewers).

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us‘ season premiere (1.36 mil/0.3) was on par with last season’s average. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.1 mil/0.2) however was down a tenth from its previous average.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.2 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo, while So You Think You Can Dance (2.07 mil/0.5) dipped to its second-smallest audience ever (besting only the Season 14 finale) while matching its all-time demo low.

