What Just Happened??! Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Goes Total Fanboy as Host of Fox's After-Show for The Flare

Fox Fall Schedule: Empire Moves to New Night for Final Season Summer TV Preview: BH90210 and 15 Other New Series That Excite Us

The Moon Is the Sun at Night fanboy Fred Savage can barely contain his excitement as host of What Just Happened??!, Fox’s after-show discussion for… a show that doesn’t really exist.

As revealed in the exclusive sneak peek above, What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage will “talk about all things The Flare,” a TV adaptation of (fictional!) author TJ Whitford’s (fictional!) sci-fi book series, which has (ostensibly!) been a favorite of Savage’s since childhood. (The [fake] book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth – specifically, the blue-collar town of Milford, IL – and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.)

Premiering Sunday, June 30 at 9:30/8:30c, the half-hour after-show (for a show that isn’t actually airing, anywhere) will feature multiple segments, including sit-down interviews with both cast members of The Flare and celebrity fans (including The Grinder‘s Rob Lowe and, of course, Ken Jeong), set visits and more.

In breaking down the “most hotly anticipated series in a generation,” Savage — who co-created the series — says, “We’re going to talk about The Flare, dissect it, compare it to the books, how it’s similar, how it diverges, why it diverges… I hope it doesn’t, too much!”

Watch the sneak peek above and then tell us if you’re on board for Fox’s meta bit of after-show spoofery.