The Hills: New Beginnings Gets New Opening Credits, Remixed Theme Song

You can almost feel the rain on your skin… even though it never rains in L.A., right?

The Hills is making a Hollywood comeback, with (most of) the original cast of the MTV reality hit returning for The Hills: New Beginnings, debuting Monday, June 24 at 10/9c — and the show’s familiar opening credits are getting a makeover, too. We got a sneak peek at the new opening credits during Monday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which you can watch above, featuring a remixed version of the original Natasha Bedingfield theme song “Unwritten.” (Just hearing that tune brings all those memories of late nights at Les Deux flooding back, doesn’t it?)

In the credits, we see new glamour shots of returning cast members Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby (tastefully credited here as just “Justin”), Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Whitney Port. (No, there’s no Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari in sight.) The credits also claim to “introduce” a pair of new additions: The O.C. alum Mischa Barton — yeah, we’ve met, thanks, MTV — and Brandon Lee (son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee). They’re mixed in with the usual shots of gorgeous Los Angeles vistas and skylines… and those views never get old, do they?

Get your first look at the new opening credits for The Hills: New Beginnings above, and then share your first impressions in the comments.