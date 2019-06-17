MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: Game of Thrones, Handmaid's and More

Game of Thrones walked away with Best Show honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards — albeit during a commercial break, in which Jacob Anderson (aka Grey Worm) accepted the trophy on the red carpet. (Risking the wrath of Drogon? Ballsy, MTV.)

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss picked up the Best Performance In a Show accolade during Monday’s pre-taped ceremony. Other small-screen honorees included Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (for Best Comedic Performance) and Surviving R. Kelly (for Best Documentary).

Read on for a full list of movie and TV winners. (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award.)

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones – WINNER

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born – WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon), The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle), Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera), Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff), Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – WINNER

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying), Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – WINNER

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – WINNER

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva – WINNER

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold, Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG – WINNER

Serena Williams, Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box — WINNER

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly – WINNER

BEST HOST

Gayle King, CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out – WINNER

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence – WINNER