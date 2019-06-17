×

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: Game of Thrones, Handmaid's and More

Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones walked away with Best Show honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards — albeit during a commercial break, in which Jacob Anderson (aka Grey Worm) accepted the trophy on the red carpet. (Risking the wrath of Drogon? Ballsy, MTV.)

Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss picked up the Best Performance In a Show accolade during Monday’s pre-taped ceremony. Other small-screen honorees included Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (for Best Comedic Performance) and Surviving R. Kelly (for Best Documentary).

Read on for a full list of movie and TV winners. (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award.)

BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us

BEST SHOW
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones WINNER
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale WINNER
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon), The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame WINNER
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN
Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You

BEST KISS
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle), Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera), Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff), Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean), To All the Boys I’ve Loved BeforeWINNER
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying), Venom

REALITY ROYALTY
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta WINNER
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek WINNER
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before WINNER

BEST FIGHT
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva – WINNER
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
Alex Honnold, Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby, Nanette
Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG WINNER
Serena Williams, Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box WINNER
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly WINNER

BEST HOST
Gayle King, CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out WINNER
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence – WINNER

