MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: A Captain Marvel-ous Speech, A Sabrina Kiss Diss and More Huge Moments

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards was a real love fest… but we still got to watch a few fun fireworks along the way.

Host Zachary Levi, star of Shazam (and always Chuck in our hearts) set the tone from the start with a monologue that stressed positivity, self-love and the joy of artistic expression, and the night was a celebration of smiles, highlighted by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson selflessly handing her acceptance speech over to her stunt doubles and trainers on the movie. (Aw!) But this was an awards show, after all — and more than a few adult beverages were consumed — so there were some weird and uncomfortable moments in the mix as well. (We wouldn’t want it any other way, right?)

We also got some definite resolution on a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina love triangle, a very enviable seating arrangement, a hint of a crossover between Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale (!), some long-awaited awards justice for Schitt’s Creek (!!) and much, much more. So check out our rundown of the night’s most memorable moments in the gallery attached to the right — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments to share your take on the festivities.