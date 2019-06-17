Lucifer's Fifth and Final Season: Here's How Many Episodes It Will Be

“The Devil is in the details”… is a lede I will very much miss writing after Lucifer has wrapped its run. And yet here I am with one of the first details of the supernatural-tinged procedural’s fifth and final season.

TVLine can confirm that Lucifer‘s farewell run will be… another 10 episodes, just as its first Netflix season was. if I counted on my fingers right, that will bring the series to a total of 77 episodes.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich let the cat out of the bag on Twitter early Monday morning:

Modrovich and co-showrunner Joe Henderson previously said of the final-season pickup, “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for … letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!” Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix just weeks after its cancellation. Season 4, released on May 8, found the titular devil dealing with both a pesky priest (played by Preacher‘s Graham McTavish) and the return of his very first girlfriend, Eve (Imposters‘ Inbar Lavi). TVLine readers gave that 10-episode season an average grade of “A.”

The Season 4 finale, without spoiling anything, was both a treat and a taunt for “DeckerStar” fans, raising big questions about how the series will move forward from where it left off. The showrunners told TVLine they have known Season 5’s opening sequence “literally since we started Season 4,” with Moldrovich adding: “We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too.”

What’s on your “must-have” list for Lucifer‘s final season?