TVLine Items: Tennant/Atwell Netflix Team-Up, Paradise Cast and More

The Doctor and Agent Carter are joining (criminal) forces: David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter) will guest-star in Netflix’s upcoming interrogation drama Criminal.

The series, which takes place within the confines of a police interview suite, spans France, Spain, Germany and the UK, with three episodes set in each country, according to our sister site Deadline. Tennant — who currently stars in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation — and Atwell will appear in the UK-set installments.

Watch a teaser below:

David Tennant & Hayley Atwell star in the UK-set episodes of “Criminal,” a new procedural comprised of 12 unique police interrogations set in 4 different countries (UK, France, Germany, and Spain) with all eps starring, written & directed by talent from their respective countries pic.twitter.com/9IYPkmWotf — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 17, 2019

* ABC has announced the first seven cast members for its upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise: Blake Horstmann (The Bachelorette Season 14), Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor Season 23), Demi Burnett (The Bachelor Season 23), Clay Harbor (The Bachelorette Season 14) and Bibiana Julian (The Bachelor Season 22), as well as Cam Ayala and John Paul Jones, both of whom were recently booted from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season.

* Tyra Banks will host and executive-produce the docuseries Beauty for the forthcoming short-form streaming service Quibi, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon has released a new NSFW trailer for its upcoming comic book adaptation The Boys, premiering Friday, July 26:

