A new trailer for Descendants 3 was unveiled Sunday night by stars Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart at Radio Disney’s inaugural ARDYs music celebration.

Premiering Friday, Aug. 2 at 8/7c, the DCOM threequel unfolds on “VK Day” as fair-minded Villain Kids Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay cross the barrier and return to their birthplace, the Isle of the Lost, to bring four deserving VKs to the coveted Auradon Prep in a land where they have a chance at success, happiness and fulfillment. But it’s Mal who knows she must resolve to permanently close the barrier to the Isle of the Lost, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on her new home, the idyllic kingdom now ruled by her beloved King Ben. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force still threatens the people of Auradon, and Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet.

Reprising their roles from the previous Descendants movies are Dove Cameron as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, Carson as the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie, Boyce as Cruella De Vil’s son Carlos, Stewart as Jafar’s son Jay, Mitchell Hope as Beast and Belle’s son Ben, China Anne McClain as Ursula’s daughter Uma, Thomas Doherty as Captain Hook’s son Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gaston’s son Gil, Anna Cathcart as Drizella’s daughter Drizzy, Sarah Jeffery as Aurora’s daughter Audrey, Jedidiah Goodacre as Cinderella and Prince Charming’s son Chad, Zachary Gibson as Dopey’s son Doug, Brenna D’Amico as Fairy Godmother’s daughter Jane, Judith Maxie as Audrey’s grandmother Queen Leah, Dan Payne as Beast, Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

That enormous ensemble is joined by Cheyenne Jackson as Hades, Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier’s daughter Celia, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler as Smee’s sons Squeaky and Squirmy.

