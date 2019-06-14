Emmys, Ugh: Daredevil's 11-Minute, 1-Take Fight Not Eligible in Stunt Race

RELATED STORIES 102 TV Shows That Ended in 2018: Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

Marvel’s Daredevil has been dealt another blow, six months after being cancelled over at Netflix. And this knockout punch comes at the hands of a 15.5-inch tall lady.

Season 3’s epic, nearly 11-minute, single-take prison riot right scene is not eligible for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie because — get this — it is too long.

Yep, per Emmy rules (shown below), stunt coordinators can submit a reel no more than three minutes in length. “The TV Academy would only allow a three minute clip, so, unfortunately, that epic oner was not eligible to be shown for stunts consideration,” showrunner Erik Oleson confirmed on Twitter.

And yes, that 11-minute hallway fight sequence — which was named Wildest Fight Sequence in TVLines Year in Review — was done in a single take, unlike Season 1’s three-minute staircase skirmish which wove several takes together via hidden cuts and CGI trickery. In fact, Olseon asked that the prison fight be brightened up, so as to better illustrate its impressive oner-ness.

That said, the prison fight does very deftly swap in stunt doubles throughout, such as when prison guards swarm around and beat on Matt Murdock.

Instead, Marvel's Iron Fist, Marvel's Luke Cage and Marvel's The Punisher have submitted for Outstanding Stunt Coordination, alongside Black Summer, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Doom Patrol, Game of Thrones, Gotham, Into the Badlands, The Last Ship, Lucifer, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Vikings and Warrior. Nominations come out July 16.






