Democratic Presidential Debates: Here Is Who Will Share the Stage Each Night

The first Democratic primary debates for the 2020 presidential election will be held later this month in Miami across two nights, and aired on NBC, and now we know which of the (many) candidates will be sharing a stage with whom.
Per the New York Times, the 10-person lineup for Wednesday, June 26, includes Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. Then on Thursday, June 27, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will be among the debaters.
The debates will be moderated by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
Theoretical contenders not making the 20-person cut (as determined by current polling, or lack of) include Montana governor Steve Bullock of Montana, Representative Seth Moulton (Mass.) and Miramar, Fla Mayor Wayne Messam.
Night 1 (airing June 26 on NBC)
Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
Julián Castro, former housing secretary
Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
John Delaney, former representative from Maryland
Tulsi Gabbard, representative from Hawaii
Jay Inslee, Washington governor
Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
Beto O’Rourke, former representative from Texas
Tim Ryan, representative from Ohio
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
Night 2 (airing June 27 on NBC)
Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
Joseph R. Biden Jr., former vice president of the United States
Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana mayor
Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator
Kamala Harris, California senator
John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
Eric Swalwell, representative from California
Marianne Williamson, self-help author
Andrew Yang, former tech executive
What do you think of these first match-ups? Which night are you most curious to watch?