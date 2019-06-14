Democratic Presidential Debates: Here Is Who Will Share the Stage Each Night

RELATED STORIES Alec Baldwin Weighs In on How Voters Can Do What His Trump Impression Cannot

Alec Baldwin Weighs In on How Voters Can Do What His Trump Impression Cannot TVLine Podcast: Christine Baranski Talks Good Fight's 'Cathartic' Trump Obsession

The first Democratic primary debates for the 2020 presidential election will be held later this month in Miami across two nights, and aired on NBC, and now we know which of the (many) candidates will be sharing a stage with whom.

Per the New York Times, the 10-person lineup for Wednesday, June 26, includes Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. Then on Thursday, June 27, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders will be among the debaters.

The debates will be moderated by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Theoretical contenders not making the 20-person cut (as determined by current polling, or lack of) include Montana governor Steve Bullock of Montana, Representative Seth Moulton (Mass.) and Miramar, Fla Mayor Wayne Messam.

Night 1 (airing June 26 on NBC)

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Julián Castro, former housing secretary

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

John Delaney, former representative from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, representative from Hawaii

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Beto O’Rourke, former representative from Texas

Tim Ryan, representative from Ohio

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Night 2 (airing June 27 on NBC)

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joseph R. Biden Jr., former vice president of the United States

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana mayor

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Eric Swalwell, representative from California

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Andrew Yang, former tech executive

What do you think of these first match-ups? Which night are you most curious to watch?