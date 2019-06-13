The Bold and the Beautiful's 10 Best Characters of All Time, Ranked

Fashion trends come and go, but intriguing characters are always in style. Take, for instance, the 10 that we’ve singled out from The Bold and the Beautiful’s 32 years of dapper designers and manipulative models, amorous CEOs and ambitious PYTs.

These are not the bellbottoms of characters, the sort that make you look back and ask, “What were we thinking?” On the contrary, these are classics, creations of the late William J. Bell and wife Lee Phillip Bell, and/or their successor, son Bradley Bell. They’ve withstood the test of time to retain as permanent a spot in our heads as B&B’s theme music.

Included in our list of the soap’s best characters ever are a playboy who’s so libidinous, he once installed a sex den adjacent to his office (all the easier to cheat on his wife!), a knockout who blazed a trail as well as walked the runway, and a master of disguise who never quite managed to mask her attraction for younger hotties.

Think you know to whom we gave the top spot? Click on the gallery to the right to find out (or you can go here for direct access), then hit the comments with your version of this Top 10.