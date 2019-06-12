TVLine Items: The Boondocks Reboot, Jude Law's New HBO Series and More

The Boondocks could be headed back to TV: “A complete re-imagining” of the Adult Swim series is in development, according to Sony.

Per EW.com, the studio made the announcement at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Wednesday, calling original creator Aaron McGruder’s new take one “for the modern era.”

The comic-strip adaptation, which premiered in 2005, followed the adventures of the Freeman family as they settled into the white suburb of Woodcrest. It featured the voices of Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams and Cedric Yarbrough.

* Jude Law (The Young Pope) will star in the six-part HBO/Sky Studios drama The Third Day as a man who is thrown into the unusual world of a mysterious island’s secretive inhabitants, our sister site Variety reports.

* God Friended Me has promoted Erica Gimpel, who plays Arthur’s fiancée Trish, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will welcome Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie following the first Democratic debates on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, respectively.

* Don Cheadle (Black Monday) and Emily Mortimer (Doll & Em) will star in the sci-fi series Don’t Look Deeper for the short-form content platform Quibi, per Variety. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) and written by Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans, Lost), the drama is set fifteen minutes into the future and centers on a high school senior who discovers she’s not human.

* Inside the Actors Studio — which makes its Ovation debut on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10/9c — has added Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammer as a host, to interview legendary sitcom director James Burrows. Previously announced hosts include Jane Lynch and Alec Baldwin.

* Amazon’s next Agatha Christie adaptation will be The Pale Horse. Previous Christie collaborations between the streamer and the BBC include last year’s Ordeal by Innocence and The ABC Murders.

* HBO has released a trailer for Divorce Season 3, premiering Monday, July 1:

* Watch a trailer for Epix’s Pennyworth (premiering July 28 at 9 pm), in which Jack Bannon plays the former British SAS soldier who will one day become Bruce Wayne’s butler:

