Ratings: Blood & Treasure Slips vs. Press Your Luck, AGT Tops Bachelorette

RELATED STORIES Summer 2019: New Shows That Excite Us

Summer 2019: New Shows That Excite Us Summer TV Calendar: 100+ Dates to Save!

Facing stiffer, special competition this particular Tuesday night, CBS’ Blood & Treasure delivered 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, slipping 12 and 20 percent to mark season lows with Episode 5.

Said competition came from ABC, which opened its night with an NBA Finals-pushed episode of The Bachelorette (4.7 mil/1.3) followed by a special premiere for Press Your Luck (3.2 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “B”), which combined to give the network its best summertime Tuesday in nearly three years.

The Bachelorette was down two tenths from its most recent Monday outing, while Press Your Luck improved on the sitcom reruns (1.8 mil/0.5) that filled the time slot last week (and will return next week) as well as what 1969 did prior to that with its finale (2.3 mil/0.5).

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (9.3 mil/1.5) and Songland (4.4 mil/0.9) each dipped just a bit, with the former topping Tuesday in both measures.

The CW’s The 100 (902K/0.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.