Kerry Washington/Reese Witherspoon Light Little Fires Everywhere: First Photo

RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars Shows No Mercy in Trailer for Hulu Revival

Veronica Mars Shows No Mercy in Trailer for Hulu Revival Ghost Rider Among Two New Marvel Series Coming to Hulu

Hulu’s adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere “just got lit” by way of a first photo from the Kerry Washington/Reese Witherspoon team-up.

Washington shared the photo on Tuesday via Twitter, inviting people to “Meet Elena Richardson and Mia Warren,” the characters that Witherspoon and the Scandal alum respectively play.

Based on the Celeste Ng bestseller, the 1990s-set Little Fires Everywhere “follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives” in the upscale community of Shaker Heights, Ohio. “The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The book’s Elena Richardson, per Wiki, is a third-generation resident of Shaker Heights who writes for the local paper, while Mia Warren is a photographer who leads a transient lifestyle and refuses to tell her daughter, Pearl (played by Lexi Underwood), who her father is.

In other previous casting, Joshua Jackson (The Affair) will play Elena’s husband Bill, while Rosemarie DeWitt (The Last Tycoon) will recur as Mia’s best friend. Hulu has also announced Jade Pettyjohn (School of Rock) as Lexie Richardson, Jordan Elsass (Keepin’ It Weird) as Trip Richardson, Gavin Lewis (Prince of Peoria) as Moody Richardson, and Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson.

Washington and Reese Witherspoon are also executive-producing the series, which landed at Hulu following a competitive bidding situation and is set to premiere in 2020. Liz Tigelaar (Casual) will serve as showrunner.

“Celeste wove a beautiful, riveting story that spoke to all of us, and when we heard the vision Reese, Kerry and Liz have for the series, we knew immediately that we had to bring it to Hulu,” Hulu chief content officer Joel Stillerman said in a statement. “This is exactly the type of compelling and culturally relevant content that embodies our Hulu Originals brand.”