TVLine Items: Ilana Glazer's Stand-Up Special, Alien Star to GH and More

Broad City fans still mourning the show’s end can take some small comfort in this news: Co-creator and star Ilana Glazer‘s first stand-up special will debut exclusively on Amazon.
Titled The Planet Is Burning, the one-hour comedy special will be taped this Wednesday at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas.
Glazer announced the news via Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
I am vibrating with excitement. Tomorrow marks the end of #ThePlanetIsBurning tour, and we’re gonna shoot it for a one-hour standup special for @amazonprimevideo made with @comedydynamics. Can’t wait to share The Planet Is Burning, with you. 🌎🔥 ➡️ @youthvgov ⬅️ VIDEO directed and edited by @kelsiekiley 💙 The special will be EP’d by me, EP’d and directed by @ryanecunningham EP’d by @kelsiekiley and Produced by @AlisonLeiby Petey Deabreu @pdeezjokes & Nandi Mgwaba @qzulou and a very special thanks to Maria Munn @riamunnster 👑👑👑👑
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* General Hospital has tapped Veronica Cartwright (Alien) for a five-episode arc, airing in early July, EW.com reports. No character details about Cartwright’s role are being disclosed.
* Disney+ has released a first look at Chip ‘n’ Dale, which is currently in production on 39 seven-minute episodes that feature the “chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic-style comedy.”
* Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing next Monday, June 17 at 9 pm ET/PT.
* Tyler Perry will receive the Ultimate Icon Award at the 19th annual BET Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 23 at 8 pm ET.
* ABC has announced Oscar broadcast dates for the next three years: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020; Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021; and Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?