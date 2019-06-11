TVLine Items: Ilana Glazer's Stand-Up Special, Alien Star to GH and More

Broad City fans still mourning the show’s end can take some small comfort in this news: Co-creator and star Ilana Glazer‘s first stand-up special will debut exclusively on Amazon.

Titled The Planet Is Burning, the one-hour comedy special will be taped this Wednesday at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

Glazer announced the news via Instagram:

* General Hospital has tapped Veronica Cartwright (Alien) for a five-episode arc, airing in early July, EW.com reports. No character details about Cartwright’s role are being disclosed.

* Disney+ has released a first look at Chip ‘n’ Dale, which is currently in production on 39 seven-minute episodes that feature the “chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic-style comedy.”

* Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer Award during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing next Monday, June 17 at 9 pm ET/PT.

* Tyler Perry will receive the Ultimate Icon Award at the 19th annual BET Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 23 at 8 pm ET.

* ABC has announced Oscar broadcast dates for the next three years: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020; Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021; and Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

