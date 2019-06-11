Floribama Shore Renewed for Season 3 at MTV — Find Out What's Changing

RELATED STORIES MTV Rebooting Punk'd and Singled Out

Following months of uncertainty, MTV has confirmed that Floribama Shore will return for a third season, albeit in a slightly different location. The reality guilty pleasure will relocate from Panama City Beach, where it has called home for the past two seasons, to St. Petersburg, Fla.

Despite several of them expressing concerns at the end of Season 2, all eight original cast members — Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, Gus Smyrnios — are expected to return for Season 3, which will film this summer and premiere this fall.

Smyrnios has proven himself to be Floribama‘s breakout cast member, following up the show’s second season by competing on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds. He was eliminated midway through the season.

SallyAnn Salsano (495 Productions) and Drew Tappon serve as Floribama Shore‘s executive producers. Salsano’s company was also responsible for bringing us the original Jersey Shore, as well as its many offshoots, including: Snooki & JWoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Over the years, it has also given us gems like A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila, The Real and Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Your thoughts on Floribama Shore‘s (somewhat) unexpected Season 3 renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.