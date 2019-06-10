TVLine Items: Sean Bean's Curfew Hits U.S., Vice News Cancelled and More

Sean Bean and Adam Brody are hoping to make Curfew stateside: The Game of Thrones and O.C. vets’ British street-racing drama will debut in the U.S. exclusively via Spectrum On Demand on Monday, June 24. All episodes will be available that day for free and without ads for Spectrum video subscribers.

Curfew is set in a near-future London, where “a mysterious illness has spread throughout the country, leaving a population gripped in fear,” per the official synopsis. “As an increasingly desperate government imposes a strict nightly curfew, there is only one hope for freedom, from the virus and from tyranny… an illegal and potentially deadly street race that takes place once a year.” The cast also includes Billy Zane (Titanic), Adrian Lester (Trauma) and Miranda Richardson (Good Omens).

Press PLAY above to watch a trailer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has cancelled Vice News Tonight, which will wrap up its run in September, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Former First Lady Michelle Obama will appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s June 17 broadcast from London, during which she will partake in a game of dodgeball:

* Amazon and Sandra Bullock are developing a dramedy series set in the world of music and dance, loosely inspired by the actress’ college years, our sister site Deadline reports. The project is described as “a hilarious, boundary-crossing and often soul-wrenching trek through the oppressive cultural norms of the deep South in the 1980s, where one darkly offbeat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community and, most importantly, an identity of her own.” Akiva Goldsman (Titans, Star Trek: Discovery) and John Legend (Underground) also serve as executive producers.

* VH1 will premiere the reality series Girls Cruise, starring and executive-produced by Grammy winner Lil’ Kim, on Monday, July 15 at 9/8c. The program also stars TLC’s Chilli, singer-songwriter Mýa, Wild N’ Out‘s Pretty Vee and B. Simone, and their long-time best friends Tiffany and Char, as they embark on a vacation of a lifetime.

* Netflix has renewed the adult animated anthology Love, Death & Robots for Volume 2:

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 10, 2019

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?