Tony Awards 2019: Watch Every Musical Performance — Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Tootsie and More

From the queen of autotune to the King of the Underworld, there was no shortage of iconic characters on display at the 2019 Tony Awards. Sunday’s 73rd annual ceremony once again brought to the best of Broadway into America’s living rooms for an unforgettable night of singing, dancing and occasionally communing with the dead.

First up, watch the stars of Ain’t Too Proud perform a medley of Temptations hits, including “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “I Can’t Get Next to You”:

Next up, Santino Fontana — who won this year’s Tony for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical — performs “Unstoppable” with the cast of Tootsie:

From Oklahoma!, which took home the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, Ali Stroker (also a winner for Featured Actress in a Musical) performs “I Cain’t Say No,” followed by a company rendition of the show’s title song:

Tony nominee Alex Brightman and the cast of Beetlejuice: The Musical present “Day-O” and “The Whole Being Dead Thing”:

Watch this Prom-formance of “Tonight Belongs to You” and “It’s Time to Dance”:

Watch the cast of Hadestown — which took home eight Tonys, including Best Musical — perform “Wait for Me”:

Now, for a little “Too Darn Hot” from Kiss Me, Kate:

And why not finish things off with a parade of Chers? Here’s the cast of The Cher Show — including Stephanie J. Block, this year’s winner for Best Actress in a Musical — performing “Believe”:

And while you're down there, drop a comment with your personal review of the 2019 Tony Awards.