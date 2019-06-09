Tony Awards 2019: The Biggest Wins and Wildest Moments in Photos

We laughed! We cried! We audibly gasped at the sight of Vanessa Carlton! Hosted by a fully committed James Corden, Sunday’s Tony Awards broadcast was truly a gift unto us all.

The three-hour event was exactly what the Tonys should always be: a joyous celebration of musical theatre and the inspiring, diverse community that makes Broadway happen. And this year’s ceremony gave us no shortage of uplifting moments, from Ali Stroker’s beautiful words for theatrical hopefuls dealing with disabilities to Andre De Shields’ long-overdue Tony recognition — though we have a feeling that Baltimore was already plenty proud of its “native son.”

Sunday’s ceremony also gave us plenty of those wonderfully over-the-top moments that always make the Tonys so much fun, including our personal favorite: the beginnings of a brawl between Audra McDonald and Laura Linney. (She may not have started the fight, but McDonald was ready to finish it.)

And while this gallery is technically a collection of the Tony Awards’ “best and worst” moments, we had to stretch real hard to find anything to include in the latter category. Even at its “worst,” Sunday’s telecast was better than most award shows, let’s be honest.

