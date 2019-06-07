The Good Place to End With Season 4

RELATED STORIES The Good Place: Kristen Bell to Make Directorial Debut in Season 4

Well, fork a dork: The Good Place‘s upcoming fourth season will be its last. Series creator Michael Schur made the announcement Friday night at an Emmy buzz-generating panel discussion in support of the show in Los Angeles.

“After The Good Place was picked up for Season 2, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” Schur explained. “Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.

“I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule,” Schur continued. “I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot. We look forward to a great final season airing this fall.”

In a joint statement, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, said, “Since day one, The Good Place has been a seminal show for us and one that hits all the NBC touch points — incredibly smart, funny, inventive and emotional. We know the audience will love what Mike Schur and his writers have in store for the final season.”