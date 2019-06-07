Ashley Tisdale Joins Carol's Second Act as Patricia Heaton's Daughter in Recast

RELATED STORIES MacGyver's Levy Tran Promoted to Series Regular for Season 4

This fall, Ashley Tisdale will get to call Patricia Heaton mom. The actress has joined the cast of Heaton’s CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act, replacing Bonnie Dennison as Carol’s daughter Jenny, our sister site Deadline reports.

Fortunately, the recasting won’t require too many reshoots, as Jenny was only introduced towards the end of the pilot. Jenny is a pharmaceutical rep assigned to the hospital where her mother is working as an intern. Per the official character description, her “bubbly and outgoing personality and carefree spirit is a buoyant counterpoint to Carol’s neurotic medical colleagues.”

The cast of Carol’s Second Act also includes Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Ito Aghayere (Unforgettable), Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Baby Daddy) and Sabrina Jalees (Transparent). The comedy will air Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c this fall.

Though Tisdale is best known for playing Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise, she has also starred in a number of TV shows, including Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The CW’s Hellcats, TBS’ Clipped and Disney’s Phineas and Ferb. She has also recurred on several shows, including FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Freeform’s Young & Hungry, the latter of which counted her as an executive producer.

Tisdale will also remain a series regular on Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. Your thoughts on this recasting? Drop ’em in a comment below.