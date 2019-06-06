RELATED STORIES Supernatural Stars Ponder Final Season's Possible Returns (Azazel?! Adam?!), Castiel's Deal

Supernatural fans got a special treat when Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprised his role as Papa John Winchester during the 300th episode. But with the show entering its final season this fall, is the patriarch due for another homecoming?

During the milestone installment, Dean and Sam both had some long overdue conversations with their dad. With that catharsis, “I think the boys got the closure they needed,” star Jared Padalecki tells TVLine in the video above. “As a fan of the show, I’d always love [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] to come back. But if he doesn’t come back, I think it was… It’s almost like when Bobby died. It made me sad as a fan of the show and as somebody who loves Jim Beaver, but it was great television. And it was what the story needed.”

“Whatever’s best for the show,” Padalecki continues, adding that even if John doesn’t reappear, the 300th episode’s “little sendoff was a proper nod to Jeff.”

Elsewhere in the video, Padalecki and co-star Misha Collins discuss what they’re going to take home from the set and who’s got dibs on Dean’s beloved Baby. “I think Jensen [Ackles] will probably just drive it off the lot on the last day and be gone,” says Padalecki, who’s an aficionado of late ’60s muscle cars, but would “love for Jensen to have [the Impala].”

Supernatural returns for its 15th and final season this fall, airing Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

