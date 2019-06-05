Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Langdon Being Developed at NBC

NBC is attempting to crack The Da Vinci Code: The Peacock network is developing a drama series featuring a young Robert Langdon, the protagonist of Dan Brown’s bestselling novels, according to our sister site Deadline.

The prequel series, titled Langdon, will be based on the novel The Lost Symbol, the fourth in Brown’s series of Robert Langdon books. But though The Lost Symbol takes place chronologically after The Da Vinci Code, Langdon will reportedly center on a young Robert Langdon, a Harvard professor “who finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped,” per the official description. “The CIA forces him onto a task force where he uncovers a chilling conspiracy.”

Brown’s Robert Langdon novels have sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, with Tom Hanks playing Langdon in a trio of big-screen movies: 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s Angels & Demons and 2016’s Inferno.

Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist, Dexter) is set to write and executive-produce the project, which has received a production commitment from NBC. Ron Howard, who directed the three Hanks films, is also onboard as an EP.

Dan Brown fans, will you tune in to see a young Robert Langdon? (And who should play him?) Drop your reaction in a comment below.