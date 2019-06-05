TVLine Items: Baby Shark Series, Shameless Promotion and More

There’s no escaping Baby Shark: Nickelodeon is developing an animated series based on the viral kids’ video/song from children’s content company Pinkfong, our sister site Deadline reports. No other details are available yet about the project, which will be aimed at preschoolers.

“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” Nickelodeon’s executive vice-president of animation Ramsey Naito tells Deadline. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

* Shameless has promoted Kate Miner, who recurs as Lip’s girlfriend Tami, to series regular for Season 10, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Suits has tapped Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan, Star Trek: The Next Generation) to recur during the ninth and final season as Faye Richardson, a no-nonsense representative from the New York Bar Association who comes to the firm to deliver a court order, which has serious consequences.

* The new season of BBC America’s Top Gear will premiere Sunday, July 14 at 8/7c, with new hosts Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness and returning host Chris Harris.

* Starz has released a trailer for Season 2 of Sweetbitter, debuting Sunday, July 14 at 9 pm:

