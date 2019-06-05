Comedy Central to Roast Alec Baldwin This Summer — Watch First Promo

RELATED STORIES Broad City Series Finale Recap: Meet Me in St. Louis? -- Plus, Grade It!

After spending the past few years roasting President Trump on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin is getting a taste of his own medicine. The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be filmed this summer, TVLine has learned, and will assemble a yet-undecided group of A-listers — and Jeff Ross, probably — for an evening of good-natured ribbing.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” Baldwin said in a statement.

“Alec Baldwin has done so many great things, it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he’d rather forget,” added Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Executive Vice President of Talent and Development.

This is technically the second time Baldwin has been roasted in his own cable special, having been the subject of Spike TV’s One Night Only: Alec Baldwin in 2017. That star-studded event included appearances by Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Horatio Sanz, Daniel Baldwin and even former President Bill Clinton.

Hit PLAY on the promo above for a taste of what The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will serve up, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Are you going to tune in?